'KGF: Chapter 2' was this weekend's second highest grosser globally

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 18, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

'KGF: Chapter 2,' directed by Prashanth Neel, has Yash in the lead

KGF: Chapter 2 is creating history! The Hindi version has become the fastest movie to enter the Rs. 200cr club, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday. And, if this isn't exciting enough, it was the second highest grosser of the recently-gone weekend and that too worldwide, becoming the only Indian film to get into that list of global top ten films.

Context Why does this story matter?

In three days, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) was able to score a solid Rs. 143.64cr. If all the versions are concerned, the action drama has collected Rs. 551.83cr till now!

Coming four years after the smash hit KGF: Chapter 1, expectations were huge.

Upon release, KGF 2 had bagged the majority of theater screens in India. And, given the favorable reviews, it's paying off.

Details Know about 'KGF 2's latest laurel

According to the data compiled by Comscore, KGF: Chapter 2 earned a good Rs. 7cr across 19 territories from April 15 to 17. This helped the film take the second position by beating the likes of Sonic The Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, and Morbius to name a few. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the only film that defeated KGF: Chapter 2.

Information Top ranked Indian film on IMDb

The massive box office haul and the global positioning are not the only achievements for KGF: Chapter 2. It has now emerged as the highest rated Indian movie on movie aggregator site Internet Movie Database (IMDb). Standing at 9.6/10, KGF: Chapter 2 is now above SS Rajamouli's RRR, Suriya's hard-hitting social drama Jai Bhim, and Kamal Haasan's comedy drama Anbe Sivam on the site.

Facts Know more about 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady. Raveena Tandon essays the character of India's PM, while Sanjay Dutt plays the main antagonist in the mega-budgeter. The film follows the life of Yash's Rocky Bhai as he takes over the fictional land of KGF. Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.