Here are all the details about 'Bigg Boss OTT' finale

The inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT concludes today. The finale will air on Saturday, merely six weeks after launching on Voot. This is new as the television format sees contestants battling it out for three months. With host Karan Johar at the helm, the reality show ran 24×7 LIVE, another first in the history of Bigg Boss. Here are more details.

Five contestants have reached the finals. Who will win?

Facing the tasks and nominations, only five contestants have emerged as the finalists this season. They are Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Raqesh Bapat. Notably, the top participants from this season will get a chance to be a part of the upcoming Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. Chances are we'll get to see the finalists there again.

The voting is still on

You can watch the finale live only on Voot Select

Now moving on to the specifics, the finale will air live exclusively on the Voot app. But you will need to subscribe to the Select variant, which is available for Rs. 299 a year. The episode might be available for free but only after a day or two. According to the makers, the gala night will begin at 7:00 pm today. Get ready!

The live streaming was stopped ahead of the finale

In preparation for the finale, Bigg Boss informed the contestants that the live streaming will stop on September 17. It is understood that the stream will be back again at 7:00 pm Saturday. To entertain the inmates, celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had entered the house a night before the end. They even conducted a fun BB OTT Awards.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza to be special guests today

The epic conclusion will have all shiny elements just like the premiere staged on September 8. While we can expect the return of eliminated contestants and family members of the finalists, another pair of special guests has been confirmed. Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be present for the show today. So charge your devices and stay tuned for the exciting finale!

