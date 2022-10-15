Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' to now release on Diwali 2023

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 15, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has been postponed now

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is running behind schedule! The third installment of the uber-successful Yash Raj Films' Tiger franchise, the action-thriller was initially slated to release on April 21, 2023, to commemorate the festival of Eid. However, in a surprising development, the film's release date has now been pushed to Diwali 2023! The Maneesh Sharma directorial co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, was one of the most successful outings of Khan's career and a bonafide commercial blockbuster.

This was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai which was released in 2017 and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It also laid the foundation of YRF's ever-expanding spy universe which now includes War, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer's sequel, and SRK's Pathaan.

Khan shared the update on Saturday morning. He wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu." He also dropped a new poster that showed most of his face covered with a mask. Within a few minutes of the update, #Tiger3 began trending on Twitter.

Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

Tiger 3 will feature a brief cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen as an R&AW agent. The film has been penned by Neelesh Misra, Jaideep Sahni, Shridhar Raghavan, and YRF honcho Aditya Chopra. Pritam has handled the music department while the cinematography is by Anay Goswami (Mom, Super 30). The film will mark Hashmi's first association with the Tiger franchise.

Khan was last seen in an extended cameo role in GodFather, which was released on October 5. Up next, he will be headlining Farhad Samji's anxiously-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a dramedy co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Sidharth Nigam, among others. It will release on December 30. He is also currently hosting the 16th season of Bigg Boss.