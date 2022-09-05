Entertainment

It's happening! Kartik Aaryan to headline Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 05, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

Kartik Aaryan will headline Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3.'

India's biggest musical love ballad is back and how! Bollywood's Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to carry forward the illustrious legacy of the iconic Aashiqui franchise. He will headline Vishesh Films' and T-Series' Aashiqui 3. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu and is set to be a spiritual successor to Aashiqui 2. The female lead hasn't been locked yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

The franchise's first film that started a nationwide hysteria, Aashiqui was released in 1990 and starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.

It was followed up by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui 2 in 2013.

Both films charmed audiences due to their gripping storylines and were held together concretely by numerous melodies that have stood the test of time.

Music Musical franchise will now be spearheaded by Pritam

Pritam has come on board the project as the music composer. Notably, he has previously worked with Anurag Basu in Barfi!, Gangster, Jagga Jasoos, Life in a...Metro, and Ludo. He had also composed the rhythms for Aaryan's last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. To recall, Shravan-Nadeem had spearheaded the music department of Aashiqui and Mithun Sharma, Ankit Tiwari, and Jeet Gannguli worked on Aashiqui 2.

Twitter Post Take a look at Aaryan's tweet here

Ambition 'The film will have a fresh side to it'

Producer Mukesh Bhatt said, "Today with Bhushan [Kumar], Pritam, Anurag, and the heartthrob of the nation Kartik, I assure everyone that Aashiqui 3 will celebrate love like never before." Kumar also agreed and promised that "the film [will] have a fresh side to it while retaining the true essence." The T-Series honcho also called Aaryan "a true rockstar" who "truly fits to a T."

Upcoming films Meanwhile, take a look at Aaryan's other films

Aaryan has a complete chock-a-block calendar. Up next, he'll be seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. The Shashank Ghosh directorial will be a direct-to-digital release. In addition to that, he will also be seen in Shehzada in February 2023, a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. His second collaboration with Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha also went on floors a few days ago.

