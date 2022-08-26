Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' locks release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 26, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans is directing the project.

Sajid Nadiadwala's most awaited project with Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha has finally locked June 29, 2023, as its release date. It was reported recently that the team had started the shooting process. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be collaborating once again (after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) for this upcoming musical romantic drama. Read on to know more updates about the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the film was announced, Satyaprem Ki Katha has been a topic of discussion on social media, as fans have been waiting to know more updates about it.

The film will also see Aaryan and Kiara Advani sharing the screen space after their latest blockbuster horror comedy venture.

So, watching them together again is indeed a treat to their fans.

Announcement Here's what the makers said in the announcement

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, who is bankrolling the project, announced the film's release date in a post on social media on Friday. "Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theaters near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha (sic)," read the tweet. It instantly took over the internet with fans sharing the news and expressing their excitement.

Reports Advani to join the shooting in Mumbai from September

Latest reports suggest that Advani has been juggling shoots for multiple projects and will join the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha from the first week of September. Apparently, her fans will get to see her in a different look. After wrapping up the first schedule of Satyaprem Ki Katha, she will join the shoot of her film with Ram Charan and director Shankar.

Information All you need to know about the film

Billed as a soulful musical love saga, National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans is directing the project. He is known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. Initially, the makers had named the project, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which was later changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha. Earlier on July 31, Aaryan shared the film's first look on the occasion of Advani's birthday.