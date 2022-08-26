Entertainment

Jacqueline claims to be victim in Rs. 200cr extortion case

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 26, 2022, 02:23 pm 3 min read

Jacqueline Fernandez has claimed innocence in the case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Fernandez as an accused in Rs. 200cr extortion case linked to notorious conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now, Fernandez has responded through a plea to the Appellate Authority of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and claimed to be a "victim."

Context Why does this story matter?

The Housefull 2 actor has been questioned by the ED multiple times in relation to this case.

Notably, Chandrasekhar allegedly posed as a government official and extorted over Rs. 200cr from Aditi Singh.

She is the wife of Religare Enterprises' former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Eventually, it was from these funds that Chandrasekhar sent luxurious gifts amounting to Rs. 10cr to Fernandez, said reports.

Bias? Fernandez wondered why Nora Fatehi has been named a witness

In her plea, the 37-year-old said that while she has been categorized as an accused, another celebrity, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has been named a witness. Fernandez also said like other celebrities, she, too, was conned by the main accused Chandrasekhar in the case. Notably, Fatehi also allegedly received gifts from the conman and has been probed by the ED in the past.

Clarification 'FDs were created from own income,' claimed the actor

The actor further said that the fixed deposits (submitted as evidence), were created by her own income and cannot be linked to the crime. She also claimed to have created the fund even before she came in contact with Chandrasekhar. Fernandez professed innocence by asserting that she has been cooperative, attended her summons, and shared all the necessary information with the investigating authorities.

Victimization Actor was 'coerced or conned' into receiving gifts

"Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against her under the scheme of PMLA or any other law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution," her statement said. The plea also states that the A Gentleman actor "was coerced or possibly conned or forced into receiving the gifts."

Chargesheet 'Fernandez was a beneficiary of the proceeds of extorted money'

ED's chargesheet stressed that "Fernandez even had knowledge of the extortion that was being carried on by the alleged conman." India Today further reported that the agency found her to be a beneficiary of the "proceeds of the extorted money" and wasn't oblivious that Chandrasekhar was an "extortionist." The conman, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, had sent gifts to her family, too.