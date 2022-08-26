Entertainment

Trailer highlights of Nagarjuna Akkineni's 'The Ghost,' 'Chiyaan' Vikram's 'Cobra'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 26, 2022, 02:13 pm 2 min read

The trailers of 'Cobra' and 'The Ghost' were dropped on Thursday.

Trailers of films from two of the critically acclaimed actors from the South: Nagarjuna Akkineni and "Chiyaan" Vikram were dropped on Thursday, to the great joy of their fans. Titled The Ghost and Cobra, respectively, both the trailers were rich in stunt sequences with high production value, promising to be extravagant action dramas. Read on to know the highlights of the trailers.

For Vikram, Cobra marks his comeback to the big screens after about two years.

His previous film Mahaan had a direct-to-OTT release and films before that were back-to-back duds.

This includes Kadaram Kondan, Saamy Square, and Sketch to name a few.

So, Cobra is an important film for him.

For Nagarjuna, this film marks his second theatrical outing of the year after Bangarraju.

The trailer starts with a backstory, where the young hero's father asks him to take care of his sister. Fast forward to 20 years later, the lead (Nagarjuna) appears as someone fighting ruthless criminals to protect his sister and her daughter when he learns that their lives are in danger. The two-minute-long video is filled with a lot of bloodshed, guns, and bullets.

In the 2:32-minute-long trailer of Vikram's Cobra, the actor appears in various avatars, and in some of them, he is hardly recognizable. He appears to be a math teacher, who is on a killing spree. However, the trailer does not reveal whether he commits all the murders with sound knowledge or if he has any psychological disorder like in Anniyan.

The Ghost is directed by Praveen Sattaru and is slated to hit the marquee on October 5. Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar, Bilal Hossein play important roles. On the other hand, Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu is gearing up for release on August 31. It has Srinidhi Shetty and cricketer Irfan Pathan playing important roles.