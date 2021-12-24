Entertainment 'Premam Poojyam' sequel is being planned, confirms director Raghavendra BS

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 12:00 am

Directed by Raghavendra BS, 'Premam Poojyam' has Prem Kumar, Brinda Acharya, and Aindrita Ray in key roles

Kannada film Premam Poojyam, which was released this November, is still running successfully in theaters. Now, its director Raghavendra BS has confirmed that a sequel is being planned, which will also be helmed by him. Prem Kumar, the lead actor of the first, would return, too, despite meeting with a tragic end in part one. To note, Raghavendra made his debut with this movie.

Importance Why does this story matter?

A neurologist by profession, Raghavendra stepped into the film industry with Premam Poojyam. Talking to The New Indian Express, he has shared the second part will follow the same theme as was shown in the first. He, however, added that it will have "mass and class elements" rather than only "pain and philosophy." With these cues, the makers have surely upped our expectations!

Quote 'Had planned sequel even while I was writing part one'

"There will be action, entertainment, and humor too. I had planned a sequel even while I was writing part one," Raghavendra said. "I am sure that people will love this side of Premam Poojyam. I had to avoid the commercial elements in part one and bring them to the sequel. I thought that will add value to both the films," he concluded.

Details Director keeps the most important element under wraps

Since Premam Poojyam ended on a sad note, we can't guess how the hero will be brought back in the sequel. And the director is also not giving out much on this. "I have a link that connects part one and two... I want to keep it as a secret to keep the audience guessing," is all he could offer. Interesting, isn't it?

Information Except Kumar, rest of the cast yet to be finalized

Brushing off rumors about the film's launch on February 14, the director pointed out they have not yet planned anything about it. He assured that lead actor Kumar will be part of the sequel but the makers have not yet finalized the rest of the cast and crew. To note, the first part also had Brinda Acharya and Aindrita Ray in key roles.