Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 23, 2021, 08:16 pm

Power couple Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl aren't together anymore

One of the most admired and loved couples in the Hindi entertainment industry was actress Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl. But for the past few days, reports were rife that the two have broken up, going their separate ways. Ending the speculations herself, Sen addressed her relationship status on social media, confirming to have ended things with Shawl, breaking the hearts of fans.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sen and Shawl started dating in 2018, shortly after they met through Instagram (specifically, due to an adorable mistake). The model had sent a message to the former Miss Universe, to which she accidentally replied. And the sparks flew! Quite open on social media about showering love for each other, Shawl had also a great rapport with Sen's adopted daughters— Renee, and Alisah.

Post 'The relationship was long over…the love remains'

Sharing a selfie with Shawl, the Aarya star cleared the air on Instagram earlier today. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!! (sic)" She added hashtags like "no more speculations," "live and let live," "cherished memories," and "gratitude" in her post. The 30-year-old model dropped down a comment that said, "Always" with a red heart emoticon.

Timeline Break-up rumors were making headlines for a while now

Shawl reshared Sen's post on his handle. Speculation about their break-up started doing the rounds after the two did not appear on each other's social media wall for the past few months. Last month, when Sen turned 46, Shawl had shared a beautiful picture with the hashtag "love of my life," thereby hinting all was well. But rumors surfaced again soon.

Information Shawl has reportedly moved out of Sen's house

To promote Aarya Season-2, Sen went live several times and her six million followers noticed that Shawl wasn't present like he used to before. A report by ETimes said Shawl has moved out of Sen's house and was currently crashing at a friend's place. The grace with which the duo has handled this is commendable. We wish them the best in their future endeavors!