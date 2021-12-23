Entertainment 9 expensive cars and bikes owned by Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is known for his love for bikes and cars

Keanu Reeves is not just an actor. He is an aficionado of two- and four-wheelers. In fact, his love for bikes has manifested in the form of Arch Motorcycle, a company founded by him a decade ago, which churns out high-end custom-made motorcycles. But, not just this company, the actor personally owns an enviable collection of bikes and cars as well. Let's explore further.

Number 1 Porsche 911: Black Carrera 4S, 12-o-clock center mark on steering-wheel

The 57-year-old possesses a Porsche 911 and it's a black Carrera 4S, having a sunroof and manual transmission. "I enjoy the fact that the car allows me to be fast and efficient. I've developed a bond with it," he had told once of the car. The custom-made model, boasting of black interior trim panels, has a 12-o'-clock center mark on the steering wheel. (Sleek!)

Number 2 Volvo 122: The actor's Dumpy, constant friend since 1985

Before the Porsche 911, the star drove the 993 model. Unfortunately, it got stolen. However, the Porsche wasn't his first car. It was a green Volvo 122, a timeless classic. Reeves had reportedly named it Dumpy due to its small size and deteriorating interiors. The car is special to him as it was his constant friend after he came to Los Angeles in 1985.

Numbers 3, 4 KRGT-1, Harley Davidson: Welcome to Reeves's bike collection

Now, coming to his collection of bikes. We will start with KRGT-1 (Keanu Reeves GT), which he built along with bike builder, Gard Hollinger, for Arch. The price is toward the higher range, an insane $85,000, but bike experts vouch for its performance. Next up is his Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide. Costing $15,000, it is one of the prized possessions by the actor.

Numbers 5, 6, 7 Norton, Ducati, Kawasaki: The other bike friends of the star

He also rides a Norton Commando. Apart from this, he has the Ducati 998 model (seen in Matrix: Reloaded) in his garage. When he is in the mood for adventure, the actor uses Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R in the Laguna Seca track. When asked why he enjoys bike riding so much, Reeves had said, "Riding can be a place to think and feel."

Numbers 8, 9 Final two: West Coast Choppers-made El Diablo, Arch Method 143

In the actor's huge garage, there sits a black El Diablo. West Coast Choppers, a California-based brand, custom designed and painted this one, especially for Reeves. It is approximately priced at $150,000. He also owns Arch Method 143, which has fine leather, made of carbon fiber, built by his company. "I like riding in the rain. It's a little more sketchy," Reeves once said.