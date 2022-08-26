Entertainment

When, where to watch Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' on OTT?

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 26, 2022, 12:01 pm 2 min read

'Vikrant Rona' will arrive on ZEE5 on September 2.

Kichcha Sudeep's ambitious pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona is all set to land on OTT after completing its theatrical run. It will stream on ZEE5 from September 2 onwards. The fantasy thriller had released in theaters on July 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, it also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez in a special appearance.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikrant Rona had been in news for a long time, primarily due to its optimum usage of VFX and CGI.

Upon its release, the movie was immensely appreciated for the visual spectacle but panned for its logical loopholes and threadbare plot.

Fortunately, it has had a stellar run at the box office, and reportedly breached the Rs. 100cr mark in just five days!

Announcement ZEE5's announcement left fans immensely excited

ZEE5's Kannada page took to social media to make the announcement on Thursday. The account also uploaded a brief teaser while announcing the world digital premiere of the film. Understandably, the update has sent fans into a frenzy and the Twitter post is being met with an enthusiastic response. One such fan wrote, "Finally! Can't wait to watch this masterpiece on loop!"

Collections Box office: How much money did the film mint?

Following aggressive marketing, Vikrant Rona was released in 55 countries in 14 languages and it reportedly collected about Rs. 213.98cr gross (worldwide box office) in 26 days. It also had the honor of being the third-fastest Kannada film to cross the Rs. 100cr mark. Moreover, most of its collection, unsurprisingly, came from Karnataka. Per reports, the Hindi collections stood at Rs. 11.99cr nett.

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Vikrant Rona'

Presented by Zee Studios, the film was bankrolled by Shalini Jack Manju (Shalini Arts), Alankar Pandian (Invenio Films India), and Kiccha Creations. The music department was helmed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, while William David was behind its stellar cinematography. Mounted on a budget of Rs. 95cr, it was one of the costliest films to come out of the Kannada film industry.