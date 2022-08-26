Entertainment

'Liger' Day-1 box office: Shutters down for Vijay Deverakonda starrer

'Liger' Day-1 box office: Shutters down for Vijay Deverakonda starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 26, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

'Liger's Telugu version was released on Thursday.

It was anticipated widely that Liger led by Vijay Deverakonda would be the messiah that would save Bollywood from the disastrous year it has been seeing. But the actioner has capsized with no way to be rescued. Deverakonda's recent comment about the "boycott Liger" trend has made matters worse. Read on to know about the film's box office collection on its opening day.

Context Why does this story matter?

A huge buzz was created for Liger by its makers through promotional activities before its release on Thursday.

Deverakonda, who is one of the top stars in Tollywood, was launched in Bollywood with Liger.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, a lot was riding on this film, as almost all of the recently released Hindi films disappointingly turned out to be box office duds.

Box office How much has the film made on Day 1?

The Hindi version of Liger did not premiere on Thursday. The Telugu version opened to Rs. 24cr at the worldwide box office business. However, with the negative critic reviews and fans' very loud disappointment on Twitter, it looks like Liger might not be looking at a great future. Let's wait and watch what happens after the release of the Hindi version on Friday.

Quote Here's what Deverakonda said about the calls to boycott 'Liger'

About the calls to boycott Liger, Deverakonda said that the team had anticipated drama but there was "no room for fear." Reacting to it, the owner of Mumbai's Gaiety-Galaxy Manoj Desai claimed he faced a huge loss in advance bookings because of Deverakonda. He said, "Mr. Vijay why are you showing smartness by saying 'Boycott our movie'? People won't even watch on OTT."

Information All you need to know about 'Liger'

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger has Ananya Panday as the leading lady, while Ramya Krishnan played Deverakonda's mother. It featured the NOTA star as an MMA fighter with a stutter. Shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, dubbed version of Liger is available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Jagannadh bankrolled it along with Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur on an alleged budget of Rs. 90cr.