Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli' sold to Star Network for whopping amount!

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 26, 2022, 11:18 am 2 min read

'Cuttputlli' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2.

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Cuttputlli. His first non-theatrical 2022 release, it's a remake of Ratsasan (2018) and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2. The speculations about the amount paid by the streamer have come to a new turn, as it's been reported that Cuttputlli has been sold to the Star Network for a whopping Rs. 180cr!

Context Why does this story matter?

Perhaps Bollywood's busiest actor, Kumar has had three back-to-back releases this year: Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan.

However, none of these could strike a chord with the audience and also trudged at the box office.

Hence, Cuttputlli's performance becomes consequential for Kumar.

To note, this is his third film to go straight to Disney+ Hotstar after Laxmii (2020) and Atrangi Re (2021).

Business Reportedly, Kumar's goodwill helped fetch the staggering amount

A trade source informed Pinkvilla, "The digital rights of Cuttputlli has gone for a sum of approximately Rs. 135 crore, with satellite and music fetching over Rs. 45 crore. The blanket deal with Star Network is for a sum slightly in the north of Rs. 180 crore." Reportedly, the jaw-dropping amount can be chalked up to Kumar's goodwill and star power in the industry.

Streamer Take a look at major films associated with Disney+ Hotstar

Kumar's Cuttputlli is not the only mainstream film that has been bagged by Disney+ Hotstar. Prior to this, Yami Gautam Dhar's A Thursday and Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry had also premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Up next, Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar, and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger (post its theatrical run) might stream on the platform, too.

Upcoming movies Kumar's 2023 schedule is packed to the brim

Kumar, known for constantly maintaining a chock-a-block calendar, has his hands full. He'll next be seen in Ram Setu, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. His first release in 2023 would be Raj Mehta's Selfiee, with Emraan Hashmi playing the parallel lead. Khiladi Kumar also has Jolly LLB 3, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake in the pipeline.

