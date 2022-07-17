Entertainment

Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee' books its release date

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 17, 2022, 11:44 am 2 min read

'Selfiee' will release on February 24, 2023. (Photo credit: Twitter/@akshaykumar)

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee have unveiled the film's release date. The comedy drama, also starring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bhaurccha in key roles, will hit the theaters on February 24, 2023. To recall, the project was announced in January this year. It is directed by Raj Mehta, who is currently basking in the success of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kumar has previously worked with Mehta in the 2019 blockbuster hit Good Newwz, which marked his directorial debut.

Kumar's last two releases, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, couldn't click well with either the critics or the audience, so it's important that the slate of his upcoming films doesn't disappoint.

Moreover, Hashmi will be seen in such a mainstream commercial multi-starrer after a long time.

Information Here's everything we know about 'Selfiee'

Selfiee has been adapted from the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, thus joining the extensive catalog of South-to-Bollywood remakes. Recent examples include Nikamma (remake of Middle Class Abbayi), HIT: The First Case (remake of its Telugu namesake), and Jersey (remake of Telugu film of the same name). Selfiee has been produced by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Sukumaran, late Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, and Listin Stephen.

Plot This is what the original film was all about

The original film was centered around a superstar, played by Sukumaran, renowned for his driving skills. However, the twist in the tale occurs when he loses his driving license. Soon after, he runs into an inspector, who also happens to be his ardent fan. "The film is an ego battle between the two powerful men," is how the makers have put the plot.

Upcoming films Here's what Hashmi and Kumar are presently working on

Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan on August 11, opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He is also awaiting the release of Ratsasan's remake, tentatively titled Kathputli, which might be a direct-to-OTT release. His Ram Setu is also scheduled for a Diwali release this year. Hashmi, on the other hand, is working on Tiger 3 and Captain Nawab.