'Severance' actor Adam Scott joins Dakota Johnson for 'Madame Web'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 16, 2022, 11:00 pm 2 min read

Hollywood actor Adam Scott, who was last seen in a critically acclaimed role in Apple TV+'s series Severance, has joined the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film Madame Web. While Scott joining the film's cast has reportedly been confirmed, his role in the superhero flick remains a mystery. Here are more details about the film and its star-studded cast.

Context Why does this story matter?

Madame Web is Sony's upcoming spinoff film that is centered on Spider-Man's character.

Makers of the SJ Clarkson directorial earlier announced actor Dakota Johnson will be essaying the role of the titular superhero.

Actors Emma Roberts and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) are also part of the film's cast.

Scott is the newest cast addition to the upcoming Madame Web, which is based on Marvel characters.

Information Who is Madame Web?

Web (Johnson) is a clairvoyant whose psychic powers allow her to predict the future of Spider-themed superheroes. She is said to have mentored Peter Parker's alter-ego and also generations of heroes who called themselves Spider-Woman. Traditionally, Web is a blind, paralyzed old woman who relies on a web-like machine to stay alive. She was introduced in the 1980 comic The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210.

Projects Other notable superhero titles from Sony's stable

Madame Web is one of the numerous projects that are in development as Sony continues to cement its Sony Universe of Marvel superheroes. Previously, Sony had released Venom in 2018, starring Tom Hardy as the classic Spider-Man villain. Following the success of Venom, Sony also released its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and also Jared Leto's Morbius which was released in April.

Details Other releases scheduled by Sony after 'Madame Web'

Madame Web is slated to release on July 7, 2023. Later, the Sony Universe will introduce the global music sensation Bad Bunny in the role of a super-powered wrestler in the film El Muerto, which will release on January 12, 2024. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, will be the next theatrical launch for Sony, on January 13, 2023, before the aforementioned releases.