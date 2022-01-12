Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut Hindi production

Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut Hindi production

Pallabi C Samal Mail Jan 12, 2022, 01:04 pm 3 min read

Another remake is in works having Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead

Last September, we had reported that Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar are possibly teaming up for a film. And now, we have got a confirmation that it will be called Selfiee. But it's unclear if the film will be the remake of Driving Licence, a 2019 Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, But Sumukaran getting tagged in announcement tweets definitely says something.

Context Why does the story matter?

This is the first time Hashmi and Kumar are collaborating for a film and this is a good enough reason for fans and cinephiles to start celebrating.

The two stars also have a good personal bond. In his book, Hashmi had recalled how Kumar helped him during his son's cancer diagnosis.

So it would be interesting to see them breathe life into that relationship.

Details Both the actors wrote two tweets and posted two photos

Source: @emraanhashmi

While announcing about his new venture, Kumar said, "Kick-starting my day with a #Selfiee! Because why not?" In another tweet, he wrote, "Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what?" tagging Hashmi. Hashmi, on his side, also posted two tweets. Both of them also shared two pictures each, one a selfie, and another with each other.

Fact Johar will be bankrolling the project via Dharma Productions banner

From the Bell Bottom star's tweet it was clear that Johar would be bankrolling this project via his Dharma Productions banner. And a few minutes ago, the producer confirmed the same by sharing a 0:49-second-long clip featuring Kumar and Hashmi. Raj Mehta, who had helmed Good Newwz, also starring the Laxmii actor, will be directing this comedy drama, which our previous report had said.

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here

Story This is the story of the remake

Stills from 'Driving Licence'

The plot of Driving Licence revolves around a motor vehicle inspector named Kuruvila Joseph and Hareendran, a superstar. Joseph is an ardent admirer of Hareendran, who loses his driving license and due to a clerical error, cannot apply for a new one. From the look of it, Kumar might essay Sukumaran's role of Hareendran while Venjaramoodu's inspector part will be done by Hashmi.

Information The film's production will start this month end

The film's production will start this month end and it will be a start-to-finish schedule. The entire shooting plan may last some 40 days and will be set in the UK. Sukumaran steps into Hindi entertainment industry with this film, who is producing Selfiee along with Johar, Magic Frames, and Cape Of Good Films. The film will directly premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Twitter Post Read the tweet thread here

Flash your best smile because #Selfiee is starting shoot soon! Starring the phenomenal actors - Akshay Kumar Emraan Hashmi and directed by Raj Mehta. Prithviraj Productions is proud to step into the world of Hindi cinema in association with Magic Frames, Dharma productions and pic.twitter.com/9QlKedXlWK — Prithviraj Productions (@PrithvirajProd) January 12, 2022