'You' review: Armaan Malik's enjoyable 4th English track defines innocence

'You' review: Armaan Malik's enjoyable 4th English track defines innocence

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 12, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Did you check out Armaan Malik's new single, 'You'?

Singer-composer Armaan Malik has released his fourth English track on YouTube. Titled You, its associated music video features Malik and Emma Declercq as new-found partners. You can term the single as a cheerful song about love and togetherness. The track is performing well online with over 65L views so far. Malik's sincerity as a singer and innocence is the track's USP. Here's our review.

Audio Malik nails this English track through his magical voice

The love song has been composed by Malik and Jack Edwards. The simple yet meaningful lyrics have been penned by Edwards, Natania Lalwani, and Felicia Ferraro. Of everything, it's Malik's soft and soothing voice that stands out. It has a calming effect on you. Fortunately, the entire English song sounds like an international single and the credit goes completely to Malik and his team.

Video You will surely fall for Malik's innocence in the visuals

The 3:15-minute-long video starts with Malik sitting on a bench waving at Declercq as they meet the first time. The song proceeds to capture beautiful glimpses of Paris in the background. The Eiffel Tower, park and autumn leaves in the background set the tone for the love song. Bobby Alfonso has aesthetically shot each frame to make the visuals look engaging to the viewers.

Twitter Post Check out the song here

#YOU just crossed 5 MILLION views on YouTube @ArmaanMalik22 🙌🏼



This is just the beginning, keep streaming give this beautiful song all that it deserves more 🤎🍁



Go check it out if you haven’t watched it yet: https://t.co/Z4AwJWmDN7#ArmaanMalik #ThinkAboutYou #Armaanians — 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐒 (@TeamArmaanians) January 10, 2022

Information Singer dedicates 'You' to those who can't profess their love

Earlier, Malik told The Tribune that You is the most ambitious and romantic song of his career. "Love has been a recurring theme in my music and I went all out for this one. I dedicate You to those reticent ones who can't put love in words," he shared. The 26-year-old artist said making music as a process of "creative release."

Verdict The hookline of the song will stick to your head

After listening to the romantic track, you will surely hum the hook line— All I Do Is Think About You. It is a number that can be easily dedicated to someone special in your life. Hear and watch it for sure! Verdict: Both audio and MV get 4/5 stars (All because of Malik's composition, singing, actors' chemistry and the scenic locales of Paris).