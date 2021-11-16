'Tu Jahaan' review: Mohit Chauhan delivers an uninteresting track

The recent track by Mohit Chauhan will NOT stay in your memory

Mohit Chauhan, who recently celebrated 10 years of Rockstar, is back with a new song. Titled Tu Jahaan Phir Mile, the track is from Roshogulla, a short film, picturized on Komal Unawnay and Saurabh Goyal. The song does not have impressive views, but surely has positive comments from the users. You can watch it on Suno India Music's official YouTube channel. Here's our review.

The song

The song can be included in your journey playlist

Composed by Yug Bhusal, the song can be an ideal companion on your mobile during a journey. The words by Swappnil Tiwari sound ordinary throughout. And, Chauhan's voice seems to be not well utilized in this track. It clearly looks the Masakali singer has underperformed in this number. The low notes also do not provide a repeat listening value to the song.

Video

Video will make you crave to visit a hill station

The 04:24-minute-long clip begins with Unawnay and Goyal's bike ride. The story shows that the actress is suffering from an ailment and her partner is trying his best to cheer her up during a journey. The beautiful drone shots of the snow-clad mountains are breathtaking. It looks like the song comes in the short film at an important juncture. The video is actually better.

Observation

Has Mohit Chauhan lost his soulful charm?

Chauhan, who has delivered tracks like Kun Faya Kun, Pee Loon, Kuchh Khaas Hai, and Tum Se Hi Din Hota Hai, seems to have lost his magic. When you listen to this song, you might feel disappointed with the sheer waste of talent. You will see yourself getting hungry for a good song from his voice. Hope he gets some in the future.

Conclusion

The track makes no attempt to get into minds

Chauhan is one of the finest voices of the country who has set a high standard. He must bounce back and start playback in films. And, this track makes no attempt to stay in your memory. Verdict: The song gets 2.5, while the video gets 3 out of 5 stars. Meanwhile, the film, Roshogulla, has been premiered at various prestigious short film festivals.