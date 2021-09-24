'Barsaat': Armaan Malik's latest single is soothing to your ears

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 06:30 pm

Armaan Malik's latest single 'Barsaat' is here!

Armaan Malik's latest single Barsaat unites him with his brother Amaal Mallik and father Daboo Malik. The collaborative effort of the three clicks as both the track and associated music video make just the right kind of impact. Amaal has composed the song, while Armaan has crooned to the tunes and appeared in the video, which has been directed by Daboo. Here's our review.

Details

'Barsaat' deserves to be much higher on YT Music chart

Trending at number 20 on YouTube Music, Barsaat deserves to be much higher, especially because some of the songs that are preceding it don't even merit a standing. People's favorite trio of Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest offering Kanta Laga, for example, is torture to your senses and yet it is occupying the third position on this chart.

Breakdown

Initial scenes establish rainy backdrop of the video

The music video, lasting close to four minutes, starts with some pleasant scenes showing a muddy road, wet leaves, water droplets dripping from a cloth piece, and a paper boat. All these establish the barsaat or a rainy backdrop. The paper boat is given focus, after which the video shifts to a couple's picture that is being swept away by the running water.

Twitter Post

Listen to the song here

Song

Track starts on a soft note, lyrics are not extraordinary

The song starts on a soft note and that is maintained throughout. It picks up pace, but mildly again, quintessentially in the Amaal way. The track doesn't have much variation but is soothing to hear. The words, written by Kunaal Verma, tell us that the boy is willing to bow out of the relationship if the girl so wants. Must say, pretty normal lyrics!

Conclusion

Armaan and Medha Rana didn't have the required chemistry

Medha Rana stars along with Armaan in this song. Individually, the latter does a decent job, but when with Rana, barring a few scenes, he looks awkward. Rana was good with whatever she was given. Rains used as a symbol to represent a tumultuous relationship between the young couple is a nice touch. Verdict: Song gets 4 stars, 3.5 stars for the video.