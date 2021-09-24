Is Govinda's son Yashvardhan prepping for his big Bollywood debut?

Govinda's son Yashvardhan is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut

Popular actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan is gearing up to make his debut in Bollywood soon. His mother Sunita Ahuja revealed in a recent interview that they are "in talks with (a) few people" in the industry "about the launch." She further mentioned how the COVID-19 induced lockdown "delayed" his debut, while adding that the young lad is busy preparing for his grand launch.

'He is busy building his body, learning acting'

"He is busy building his body, learning acting, dancing, and doing other things. We are looking for some good production houses and a good story because it will be his first film. We'll launch him soon," the mother of the 23-year-old budding actor told TOI. Yashvardhan is not new to the workings of the film industry. He has assisted Sajid Nadiadwala in several films.

Who are the favorite directors of Yashvardhan?

Yashvardhan was the assistant to Nadiadwala in films like Dishoom, Kick 2, and Tadap. In an earlier talk, the starlet had shared that he likes making films, but acting is his "passion." Yashvardhan has also expressed his wish to work with his favorite directors David Dhawan, his father's frequent collaborator, Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu. His sister Tina Ahuja has already made her debut.

The MetFilm School graduate also has made a short documentary

Tina set foot in Bollywood with Second Hand Husband, which released in 2015. The Smeep Kang directorial also starred Gippy Grewal, Dharmendra and Geeta Basra. Coming back to Yashvardhan, he has done a one year course in filmmaking and acting from the prestigious MetFilm School, London. He also has made a short documentary film titled Behind The Ink in 2015. It's there on YouTube.

Recently Sunita and Govinda appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Recently his parents, Sunita and Govinda, appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, which didn't star Krushna Abhishek. To note, Abhishek is Govinda's relative, but they are not on talking terms. Right after, the comedian had remarked, "I've tried many times but they are not accepting my apology. I don't know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child."