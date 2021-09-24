Why is 'The Kapil Sharma Show' facing an FIR?

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 03:34 pm

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is in trouble

The Kapil Sharma Show has landed in a legal soup! A lawyer has filed a First information report (FIR) against the makers of this comedy series for showing actors drinking alcohol while enacting a courtroom scene. Calling the show "sloppy," the complainant maintained that such a sequence "is contempt of court." To note, the FIR has been registered "against the culprits" in Madhya Pradesh.

'They make lewd comments on women'

"The Kapil Sharma Show that is being aired on Sony TV is sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women," said the complainant. "In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That's why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3."

Fact

The hearing has been scheduled on October 1

"Such display of sloppiness should be stopped," said the lawyer who has filed his FIR in the district court of Shivpuri, a city in Madhya Pradesh. The hearing on the matter has been scheduled for October 1. The episode in question was originally aired in January last year, and was broadcast again this year in April. It showed a character drinking in a courtroom.

Information

The show returned with a fresh season last month

The Kapil Sharma Show is hosted by popular comedian Kapil Sharma and has Archana Puran Singh seated among the audience. It stars Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri in pivotal roles. The show returned with a fresh season just last month, and this legal suit might bring in trouble for them. Meanwhile, makers have not responded to this complaint yet.

Past event

'The Kapil Sharma Show' has faced protest earlier too

However, this isn't the first time the show is facing brickbats. Several viewers have taken to different social media sites and portals to highlight how The Kapil Sharma Show has made a business out of misogyny, patriarchy, gender stereotypes, and the like. They have repeatedly demanded that the show should change its stance on this brand of humor, but guess some things never change.