'Staunch feminist ally' Siddharth deletes controversial tweet, apologizes to Nehwal

After his derogatory tweet on Saina Nehwal went viral, Siddharth issued an apology

Actor Siddharth, who recently landed in a big mess after making a distasteful remark against badminton player Saina Nehwal, has issued a public apology on January 11 on Twitter. Addressing her as "my Champion," the Navarasa actor apologized for his "rude joke," and added that he has "more grace in me than that." The tweet that caused all the uproar has finally been deleted.

Context Why does the story matter?

The whole issue started after the Olympics medallist, on January 5, had condemned the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.

Criticizing her take, Siddharth used a crass double entendre against her the next day.

The tweet blew up on Monday, with the likes of the Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju and spiritual leader Sadhguru criticizing the actor.

Details Nehwal's father had demanded a public apology

Nehwal's husband-badminton player Parupalli Kashyap had reacted too, while her father, Harvir Singh Nehwal, had demanded a public apology. The 42-year-old actor finally relented and posted a long apology note. Agreeing that the "joke" was bad, Siddharth wrote, "I want to apologize to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours a few days ago."

Tweet 'I know I've more grace in me than that'

"I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger...cannot justify my tone and words. I know I've more grace in me than that," the tweet further read. Calling himself "a staunch feminist ally," the Maha Samudram star added, "I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman."

Twitter Post Read the full statement here

Context A little backgrounder to understand the context

The tweet that caused this furor read, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna. (sic)" This was in response to Nehwal's tweet that said, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised." She called the "cowardly attack" an act by "anarchists."

Information Siddharth had also clarified his intention behind the tweet

Before issuing the apology, the actor had tried to clarify what he meant in that tweet. He wrote, "COCK and BULL That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. (sic)" But it clearly didn't suffice.

Reaction NCW also called out the 42-year-old actor for the remark

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women issued a statement, calling Siddharth's remarks "outrageous to the modesty of a woman." According to reports, its chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded action against him and wrote to the Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu police too. She also tweeted, "This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia, why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with Concerned police (sic)."