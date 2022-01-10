To criticize Saina Nehwal's political stand, actor Siddharth goes derogatory

To criticize Saina Nehwal's political stand, actor Siddharth goes derogatory

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 10, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

Actor Siddharth took the derogatory way to criticize Saina Nehwal's opinion

How amusing is it that whenever a woman is part of an argument, personal comments on her body and character become the go-to insults? Actor Siddharth (who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films) did something similar recently. In order to criticize noted badminton player Saina Nehwal's political stand, he had to use a double entendre comment on Twitter. Here is what happened.

Beginning Nehwal condemned PM convoy's alleged security breach

The Olympics bronze medalist had recently condemned the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab. The PM's convoy was stuck for about 20 minutes as protesters blocked the road. "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised," Nehwal had tweeted, calling the "cowardly attack" an act by "anarchists."

Involvement Siddharth had opposite stand, requesting probe into claims of 'attack'

Siddharth, who has often made his anti-government stand known, commented on the incident, too. The actor asked how could anyone be sure that "it was actually the PM and his convoy in Punjab?" "It could also be khalistanis or foreign elements or paid actors... I saw the same needy actors in other events before. Needs to be investigated." Then, he quoted Nehwal's tweet.

Problematic To counter Nehwal's opinion, Siddharth went all coarse and sexual

"Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India," the Navarasa star wrote in reply to the badminton ace's tweet. Notably, the word "cock" is vulgar slang for penis and here, the actor seems to have used its other, informal meaning of a shuttlecock to create a distasteful double entendre. He hasn't tried to explain if he meant anything else.

Twitter Post Here is what Siddharth tweeted against Nehwal's post

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

The tweet, made on January 6, is still up and now gaining traction. Many netizens tagged the National Commission for Women to take action against the actor's comment, while others have resorted to crass comments against Siddharth. Some Twitter users pointed out it was hypocritical of the actor to be criticizing the Bulli Bai app and its creators when he himself made insensitive comments.