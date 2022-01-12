Subhash Ghai's '36 Farmhouse' trailer promises crime, comedy, social commentary

Trailer for '36 Farmhouse' is now out!

The trailer for Subhash Ghai's comeback film, 36 Farmhouse, is here. And by the looks of the short teaser, we are in for a jam-packed ensemble comedy with elements of social commentary on greed, class disparity, and romance. As the title suggests, the story surrounds a certain 36 Farmhouse and a lot of duping and cheating attempts. Here's our trailer breakdown.

Trailer Inheritance dispute of farmhouse is at center of tale

The clip opens with a lawyer telling Vijay Raaz's character he can't inherit his mother, Lady Padmini Rajsingh's farmhouse alone. The property has to be divided equally between him and his two younger brothers. On the flip side, we see Sanjay Mishra's character enter the farmhouse as a cook, seemingly after fleeing from his village home. The contrast between the classes is made apparent.

Story All players in the house have separate, often hidden, motives

Soon, all characters—including Barkha Singh and Amol Parashar—pile up at the site of the incident. While Singh's character is Rajsingh's granddaughter, we find Parashar's role is Mishra's character's son who has also entered the house with a false identity. Meanwhile, a crime gets committed and all residents of 36 Farmhouse come under the radar of suspicion. Find out what happens next in the film.

Twitter Post '36 Farmhouse' hits ZEE5 on January 21

every tale has its twists. so does the tale of #36Farmhouse.

Similarity Trailer gives '36 China Town' feels in concept, premise

Given the ensemble cast, a possible murder plot, police's suspicion of all main characters, the story of this upcoming flick seems to mirror that of the 2006 Abbas-Mustan movie, 36 China Town. Yes, even the name is similar. We can draw sure-shot similarities only when the venture premieres on ZEE5 this January 21. Apart from helming the film, Ghai has also penned the story.

Information Veteran filmmaker is notably turning music director with this

One more feather in the veteran filmmaker's cap for 36 Farmhouse is him turning music director for the first time. In our album review, we gave the two songs—Mohabbat, and Mind Your Business—an average ranking of 3.5 stars. The main cast list also includes Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar. It has been backed by ZEE Studios and Ghai's Mukta Arts.