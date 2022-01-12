Netflix renews 'Emily In Paris' for seasons 3 and 4

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 12, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Get ready to experience more of 'Emily In Paris'!

The run of light-hearted romantic drama Emily In Paris seems to go unabated despite widely polarizing views on it. Following the Lily Collins-led show's second season premiere on Netflix, the OTT giant has decided to continue the tale. On Monday, it greenlit two more seasons of the series. Thus, like it or not, Emily's shenanigans in Paris are far from being over.

Context Why does the story matter?

Ever since the premiere of the inaugural season, Emily in Paris has been making headlines, and not for good reasons.

In 2021, a Los Angeles Times report claimed the makers had bribed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association journalists to bag a Golden Globe nomination.

Then, surprising many, the show was nominated for Emmys, too.

Seemingly, for Netflix, all publicity is good publicity.

Announcement Leading lady Collins reshared announcement tweet by Netflix

Netflix announced the arrival of new seasons with a simple tweet: "Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4!" British-American actress Collins, who plays the titular character, retweeted the tweet but did not add anything of her own. Dropping in December 2021, the second season of the show had received fantastic viewership numbers, thus the renewal is no surprise.

Twitter Post Fans cheered on the happy news

Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/3zqj36vmnO — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2022

Performance Show still in Top 3 most-streamed Netflix series

Even at the time of writing, the Darren Star creation (of Sex and the City-fame) was trending at the Top 3 most-streamed English shows on Netflix, as per data from Netflix Top 10. So understandably, viewers of the breezy tale are in abundance. But are some people simply hate-watching and if so, what makes the narrative so easy to hate but hard to quit?

Analysis Why is it popular despite lacking depth and offending some?

The story features marketing agency employee Emily Cooper navigating life in Paris after she shifts there. Some French people were offended by the inaccurate representation and stereotyping. Others criticized the tale for being blemish-free and lacking depth. And this light-hearted portrayal not only made it easy to binge-watch the series but also helped people cope with the stress of the pandemic, according to therapists.