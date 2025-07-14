Lord's Test: Ravindra Jadeja records his maiden fourth-innings fifty

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hammered a defiant half-century, helping India in their run-chase of 193 against England at Lord's. Batting on Day 5 of the 3rd Test, Jadeja took charge after India were down to 82/7. He batted with the tail to evade a collapse. Jadeja, who shared vital stands with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, slammed his maiden Test fifty in the fourth innings.

Knock Incredible knock under pressure Jadeja came out under pressure as India were reduced to 71/5 on the fifth morning. He lost a well-set KL Rahul and Washington Sundar before the 85-run mark. Jadeja took India past 100 along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who departed thereafter. The former found support from Bumrah, whose stay lasted 54 balls. Siraj joined Jadeja, who completed a 150-ball half-century.

Information Jadeja's career-best knock in fourth innings As mentioned, Jadeja registered his maiden half-century in the fourth innings of a Test. His previous highest score in this regard was 42 against New Zealand in the 2024 Pune Test.

Fifty Fifty in first innings The first innings of the Lord's Test saw Jadeja hit a gritty 72 off 131 balls (8 fours and 1 six). Jadeja's innings was marked by patience and maturity, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings. It helped India get past 350. The 36-year-old has been in sublime form, having scored a fifty (89 and 69*) in both innings of the Edgbaston Test.

Milestone Four successive 50+ scores Notably, this marked the first instance of Jadeja scoring four fifty-plus scores in a Test series. As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja has joined Rishabh Pant (5) and Sourav Ganguly (4) as Indians with four consecutive fifty-plus Test scores for India in England. Overall, this was Jadeja's seventh half-century in England in Test cricket. His tally also includes a ton.