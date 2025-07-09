A look at England's Test record at Lord's

Over the years, several teams have etched their names into the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground Honors Board. Since hosting its first Test back in 1884, the Home of Cricket has seen some riveting performances. The ground has had its fair share of English cricketing glory as well. England have won 59 Tests on this ground so far. Have a look at their record here.

Stats England have played 145 Tests at Lord's Between 1884 and 2024, England have played 145 Tests at Lord's, as per ESPNcricinfo. The hosts have won 59 and lost 35 matches here, with 51 games ending in draws. Notably, England have lost three and won 12 Tests against Team India at Lord's. They have a poor Test record against Australia here, losing 16 of their 38 Tests.

Information England unbeaten against these sides England are unbeaten against Bangladesh, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe at Lord's in Test cricket. Notably, England have lost only one of their 19 Tests against New Zealand at the Home of Cricket.

Stats Star performers at Lord's Joe Root owns the most Test runs for England on this ground. He has scored 2,022 runs from 22 matches at 54.64 (7 tons and as many half-centuries). Graham Gooch has scored 2,015 runs here at an average of 53.02. England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson has taken the most wickets at Lord's (123). Chris Woakes owns 32 wickets at 12.91 here.