Steve Smith surpasses 15,000 career international runs: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 29, 2023 | 12:22 am 2 min read

Steve Smith has crossed the 15,000-run mark in international cricket (Photo credit: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Steve Smith has crossed the 15,000-run mark in international cricket. He achieved the mark on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Smith remained unbeaten on 85 at the stumps, helping Australia get to 339/5 in 83 overs. On a record-breaking day for Smith, this was another massive milestone in his illustrious career. Here are the details.

9,000 runs for Smith in Tests

Earlier in his innings, Smith became the second-fastest to 9,000 Test runs, having taken 174 innings. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who took 172 innings to reach the milestone. In terms of matches, Smith is the fastest (99), having bettered Brian Lara's tally (101 Tests). Smith came to the match needing 31 runs to reach the milestone.

15,000 international runs and counting for Smith

Smith ended the day with 9.054 runs in Tests at 59.96. He now has 15,001 runs in his international career across formats. Smith has amassed 4,939 runs in ODI cricket at 44.5. In the shortest format, Smith has amassed 1,008 runs at 25.2. He has become the 41st batter to have scored 15,000-plus runs in international cricket.

An average next to just Virat Kohli (15,000-plus runs)

Smith averages 49.67 (currently) across the three formats. As per Cricbuzz, his average is only next to Indian batter Virat Kohli, who averages 53.44 across formats.

9th Aussie batter to amass 15,000-plus runs

Smith has become the ninth Aussie batter to score 15,000-plus runs. Ricky Ponting (27,368) leads the way for Australia. He is followed by Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), David Warner (17,237), Michael Clarke (17,112), Mark Waugh (16,529), Adam Gilchrist (15,437), and Matthew Hayden (15,064).

Smith achieves a unique record at Lord's

Smith became the fourth batter to score four consecutive fifty-plus scores at Lord's in Test cricket. As per Cricbuzz, Smith has equaled the likes of Frank Woolley (1921-1926), Warren Bardsley (1912-1926), and Nasser Hussain (2001-2002) for four successive 50-plus scores. Smith has scored over 400 runs at Lord's at an average of 60-plus. Versus England at Lord's, he averages over 84.

Summary of Day 1

Australian openers added a valuable fifty-plus stand before Smith got alongside nicely with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, clocking two century-plus stands. Labuschagne went past 3,500 Test runs en route to his 47. Head smashed a fiery 77. For England, Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers. Australia scored over four runs an over on Day 1. England accounted for 12 no-balls.

