James Anderson completes 1,100 wickets in First-Class cricket: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 18, 2023 | 08:29 pm

Anderson has 686 wickets in Test cricket

Australia were on top (311/5) on Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston, with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey sharing a century partnership. However, James Anderson broke the crucial partnership by removing Carey early on Day 3 with an incredible in-swinger. As a result, Anderson unlocked the achievement of taking 1,100 wickets in First-Class cricket. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Taking 1,100 wickets in red-ball cricket is no mean feat. It requires the kind of longevity Anderson has exhibited. Anderson, whose professional career has now spanned over two decades, is still the most prolific wicket-taker in Test cricket. At 40, Anderson continues to outfox the batters in the format. Although the right-arm pacer doesn't play white-ball cricket, he is England's highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

WATCH: Anderson dismisses Carey to complete 1,100 FC wickets

Anderson's incredible FC stats

Anderson made his First-Class debut for Lancashire in May 2002. He has picked up 1,100 wickets from 269 FC matches at an average of under 25. The formidable tally includes over 50 five-wicket hauls and six 10-fors. Interestingly, no other player has taken more FC wickets than Anderson since his debut. He is miles ahead in this regard.

When Anderson touched the 1,000-wicket mark

Anderson reached the 1,000-wicket mark in July 2021. He achieved the feat during Lancashire's County Championship match against Kent at Emirates Old Trafford. Anderson had become the 216th player to touch the 1,000-wicket mark in the format. Upon completing 1,000 FC wickets, he also registered his best FC bowling figures (7/19). His previous best innings haul was 7/42 (versus West Indies in 2017).

Most successful pacer in Test cricket

Anderson made his First-class debut at 19. He took his maiden wicket in the form of Surrey opener, Ian Ward. Anderson went on to become the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket thereafter. In 2020, he became the first-ever fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets. He (686) has the third-most Test wickets after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

England's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket

Despite playing as a Test specialist since 2015, Anderson still remains the leading wicket-taker for England in ODI cricket. He has picked up 269 scalps at 29.22 in the format. Anderson is followed by former English bowler Darren Gough, who took 235 wickets.

Other notable numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson took 81 FC wickets in 2017, his most productive year. He took 60 of those wickets during the English season, the joint-most he has taken in a season (also in 2005). Anderson's only FC wicket other than bowled, LBW, and caught came in 2005 (County Championship) when Northamptonshire's Damien Wright got hit wicket.

