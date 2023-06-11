Sports

Ashes 2023: Decoding David Warner's sorry stats in England

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 11, 2023, 09:59 am 2 min read

David Warner averages 25.74 in Tests in England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia and England will be locking horns in cricket's oldest rivalry, The Ashes. The 2023 edition of the five-Test series will be played in England with the action getting underway on June 16. Eyes will be on David Warner, who will be featuring in his last Ashes series. Notably, he has struggled in whites on England soil. Here are his Test stats in England.

An average of 25.74 in England

Notably, Warner has been a part of three Ashes series in England, in 2013, 2015, and 2019. The ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia marked Warner's only other Test appearance on England soil. He has raced to 695 runs in 14 Tests here at a paltry average of 25.74 (50s: 7). Warner made 43 and 1 in the WTC Final.

How he fared in the 2013 and 2015 Ashes?

Warner's maiden Ashes assignment came in 2013 and he struggled against the moving ball throughout the series. He played three games and made 138 runs at 23 (50: 1). He was thrice dismissed on single-digit scores. The southpaw performed exceptionally well in the 2015 Ashes, mustering 418 runs across nine innings at 46.44. He smoked the most half-centuries (5) in that series.

Forgettable outing in the 2019 Ashes

Warner had a torrid time in the preceding Ashes series in England, in 2019. He could only manage 95 runs across 10 innings at a paltry average of 9.5. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad was all over Warner in that series as he dismissed the southpaw seven times. No other bowler has dismissed a particular batter more times in a bilateral Test series.

Here are his overall Ashes numbers

As mentioned, Warner has blown hot and cold against the Englishmen in the longest format. In 28 Ashes Tests, he owns 1,888 runs at 38.53. He has smoked 15 half-centuries and three tons against the Brits in whites. The tally also includes six ducks. Overall, he has been dismissed by Broad 14 times in Tests. James Anderson has sent him packing 10 times.

A look at Warner's Test numbers

The southpaw is the seventh-highest run-scorer for Australia in the longest format of the game. He has tallied 8,202 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 45.31. He has hammered 34 fifties and 25 centuries. Warner, who has struggled in Tests lately, has scored just 651 Test runs at 26.04 since 2022. The 36-year-old is set to retire from Tests in January 2024.

