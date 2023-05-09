Sports

IPL 2023: Upbeat DC ready to face high-flying CSK

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 09, 2023, 01:11 pm 3 min read

CSK have won three out of five home games this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the high-flying Chennai Super Kings squaring off against the Delhi Capitals. DC have won their last two matches and will be looking to make it three on the bounce, whereas CSK have won once in their last four outings. While CSK are in the second spot, DC languish at the bottom. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Chennai's Chepauk Stadium will host the clash on May 10 (7:30pm). Batters have scored runs freely this season but the spinners still get some aid from the slowness of the wicket. 9.1 reads the average run rate here in this season's IPL. CSK have won three out of five home games. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

The North-South rivalry has seen 27 IPL clashes over the years. But CSK hold the upper hand in this fixture with 17 wins in comparison to DC's only 10 victories. In the last meeting, CSK hammered DC by 91 runs. The Men in Yellow slammed 208/6 batting first and Devon Conway smashed a 49-ball 87. In response, DC were bundled out for 117.

Every game from here is a must-win game for DC

DC are in the 10th slot with four wins and now they will have to win all the remaining games to get to the playoffs. It is a huge ask to beat CSK in Chennai but with their upbeat momentum, DC will look to stage an upset. Their foreigners are also getting back to form and overall they won't be a pushover for CSK.

A look at the probable playing XIs

CSK probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper & Captain)), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande. DC probable playing XI: Philipp Salt (wicketkeeper), David Warner (Captain), Michell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Ishan Sharma.

Here are the key performers

Conway has slammed 458 runs in 11 matches at an average of 57.25 this season (50s: 5). Gaikwad with 384 runs this season isn't far behind (average: 42.66). Warner is DC's top scorer in IPL 2023 with 330 runs from 10 games. Despande is the joint-highest-wicket-taker with 19 scalps at 20.84. Jadeja (15) and Pathirana (10) have been among the wickets.

