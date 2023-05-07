Sports

Shikhar Dhawan vs Sunil Narine in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 07, 2023, 12:45 pm 2 min read

Dhawan has been in fine form this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will lock horns in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Kolkata's Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this contest on May 8. Both teams have played 10 games with PBKS clinching five and KKR prevailing four times. Shikhar Dhawan's face-off with Sunil Narine will be to watch out for. Here we decode the stats.

Narine has dismissed Dhawan twice

Narine, who enjoys bowling against left-handed batters, has dismissed Dhawan twice in 15 IPL meetings. The latter has accumulated 88 runs off 78 balls in this battle with the help of two boundaries and six maximums. Notably, Dhawan scored a match-winning 29-ball 40 against KKR earlier this season. Narine returned with 1/40 in four overs in that contest.

Dhawan's numbers against off-spinners

Dhawan tends to be watchful against off-spin bowlers as his IPL strike rate against them reads just 111.68. He has fallen prey to them 22 times in 120 games. Coming to Narine's numbers against lefties, he has dismissed them 49 times in 140 IPL innings. While his economy rate in this regard reads 7.22, it has gone up to 10.71 this season.

Dhawan's stellar record against PBKS

With 850 runs in 30 games at an average of 29.31, Dhawan is the fourth-highest run-getter against KKR. He has smashed as many as six fifties against the two-time champions. Meanwhile, Narine's tally of 33 wickets in 23 games against PBKS (ER: 7.05) is only second to that of Umesh Yadav (34). His lone IPL fifer is also recorded against them.

A look at their overall numbers

The second-highest run-getter in IPL, Dhawan has raced to 6,536 runs in 213 games at 35.71. This year, he has amassed 292 runs in seven matches at 58.40. Narine is KKR's highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 159 wickets in 158 games at an impressive economy of 6.74. He, however, has struggled this season, recording seven wickets in 10 matches (ER: 8.76).