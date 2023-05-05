Sports

Babar Azam registers his 18th ODI century: Key stats

Babar Azam registers his 18th ODI century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 05, 2023, 08:19 pm 2 min read

Babar scored 107 from 117 balls (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam registered his 18th ODI century on Friday. He achieved the mark in the fourth ODI versus New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Courtesy of his sublime ton, Pakistan have posted 334/6 in 50 overs. Notably, Babar has been on song in this series, hammering three fifty-plus scores and a 49. Here's more.

Fastest to 5,000 ODI runs

Babar slammed a 107-run knock from 117 deliveries, hitting 10 fours. Earlier in the innings, Babar became the fastest to 5,000 ODI runs, breaking the record of Hashim Amla, who took 101 innings. Babar completed the mark in his 97th inning. Babar's 97 innings to 5,000 ODI runs are followed by Amla (101), Vivian Richards (114), Virat Kohli (114), and David Warner (115).

Massive numbers for the in-form Babar

Babar has now raced to 5,088 runs at a splendid average of 59.66. He has 18 tons and 26 fifties. Versus New Zealand, Babar has clocked 839 runs from 18 games at 49.35. He registered his second ODI ton versus the Kiwis. In 19 home ODI matches, Babar has surpassed 1,300 runs (1,302) at a phenomenal 76.58. He slammed his sixth ton at home.

How did Pakistan's innings pan out?

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early on before Shan Masood and Babar added 50 runs. Mohammad Rizwan was the next to depart as Pakistan's score read 128/3. However, a century-plus stand alongside Agha Salman helped Pakistan set the base for a massive score. Babar was eventually dismissed by Ben Lister in the 48th over. Pakistan scored 40 runs from their last two overs.