PAK vs NZ 1st Test ends in a draw: Stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 30, 2022, 06:18 pm 4 min read

The Boxing Day Test ended in a draw (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The opening Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw. Resuming from 77/2, the hosts crawled their way to 311/8d in the third session. Imam-ul-Haq clubbed a sublime 96, while fifties from Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel helped them set a 138-run target. NZ showed intent, but the game eventually ended in a stalemate (61/1). Here's more.

How did the 1st Test pan out?

Pakistan slammed 438 after electing to bat. Babar Azam and Agha Salman's hundreds put them on top. The Kiwis then hammered 612/9d, riding on a double ton from Kane Williamson. Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed garnered a fifer. The hosts then put up a fight before declaring at 311/8. Tom Latham(35*) was joined by Devon Conway (18*) as the game ended in a draw.

Pakistan avoid a fifth successive Test defeat at home

Pakistan managed to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat in Tests at home. It all started with a 115-run defeat against Australia earlier this year. Pakistan then suffered a 0-3 whitewash defeat to England. Interestingly, Pakistan last won a Test at home against South Africa in February 2021.

Sodhi puts up an all-round effort

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi chimed in with a career-best 65 off 180 deliveries on Day 4. It was his fourth half-century in Test cricket. He was also instrumental in a 154-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside Williamson. Sodhi steered past 500 runs (513) while averaging 23.31. Later, he picked his maiden five-fer in Tests (6/86). He now has 49 scalps at 44.18.

Unique record from Day 1

Kiwi spinners wreaked havoc right from the start and it didn't take them long to force a breakthrough. Ajaz Patel got Abdullah Shafique (7) stumped out, while Michael Bracewell tempted Shan Masood (3) to charge down the track and get stumped. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the first instance in men's Tests that the first two wickets in a match were stump dismissals.

Ninth Test ton for Babar

Babar continued his stellar run of form and scored 161 off 280 deliveries in the first innings. Interestingly, he was dropped on 12 runs by Daryl Mitchell and capitalized on it thereafter. He notched his ninth ton in Test cricket. The skipper, however, couldn't weave his magic later as he was dismissed for a paltry 14. He now has 3,645 Test runs at 49.25.

Babar breaks this record of Ponting

Babar now has 25 fifty-plus international scores as captain this year, now the most while leading across formats in a calendar year. He has broken the long-standing record of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (24 in 2005). Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq follows Ponting in this regard (22 in 2013). Indian batter Virat Kohli registered 21 such scores in 2017 and 2019.

Williamson, Latham shine in Boxing Day Test

Williamson was all class as he brought up his fifth double ton in Test cricket (200*). It was his first Test ton after a wait of almost two years and 25th overall. He has raced to 7,568 runs at 54.05. Meanwhile, opening batter Tom Latham scored 113 and 35*. He brought up his 13th Test ton. He now holds 4,771 Test runs at 41.48.

Sarfaraz slams twin fifties

Sarfaraz, who replaced fellow wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, blasted 86 off 153 deliveries in the first innings. He forged a pivotal 196-run stand with Babar to put Pakistan in charge. The middle-order batter then struck 53 off 76 deliveries (4s: 7) but was out immediately post lunch on Day 5. He now has 2,796 runs in 50 Tests at 37.28 (100s: 3, 50s: 20).

Sixth Test fifty for Imam

Imam, who scored 24 in the first innings, bashed a 206-ball 96 in Pakistan's fightback against the Kiwis. He struck 10 fours and a six before being stumped out by a dangerous-looking Sodhi. He recorded his sixth fifty in Test cricket. Imam now has 1,322 runs across 19 matches, averaging a modest 38.88.

Other key records from the match

Abrar continued his dominance to clip figures worth 5/205 and 1/23. The 24-year-old now boasts 23 scalps at 30.00 (5WI: 2). Shakeel slammed 22 and 55*. Notably, the middle-order batter clocked his fifth half-century in Tests. He has aggregated 423 runs at 60.42. Agha Salman scored 103 and 6. He notched his maiden Test ton to tally 477 runs at 39.75.