PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Dec 16, 2022, 01:17 pm 3 min read

Harry Brook has scored two centuries in the ongoing series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan eye a compensatory win in the third and final Test against England, starting December 17 in Karachi. The hosts suffered back-to-back losses in Rawalpindi and Multan to lose the series. Pakistan are also evicted from the ICC World Test Championship final race. England have been a menace under the captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum in Tests. Here's the match preview.

Here's the head-to-head record

England have a 28-21 win-loss record against Pakistan in the longest format (Draws: 39). England have also won their last two Test series against Pakistan. The Three Lions clinched a 1-0 win in the 2020 series at home.

Pitch details, timing, and broadcast details

The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. Chasing sides have won 18 of 45 Tests here. The wicket boasts an average first-innings score of 304. Spinners are likely to dominate as the game progresses. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (10:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

England eye a historic 3-0 win in Karachi

For England, 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed could replace Will Jacks in the final XI. Ben Foakes could return and take up the wicket-keeping duties from Ollie Pope. Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Joe Root are pivotal with the willow. Meanwhile, spinners Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood remain central figures for Pakistan. Skipper Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, and Saud Shakeel need to deliver the goods.

Naseem Shah ruled out of Karachi Test

Right-arm quick Naseem Shah will miss the third Test. He is yet to recover from his shoulder niggle that forced him to miss the 2nd Test in Multan. He showed signs of discomfort during the opening Test. However, he finished with five wickets, including three in the first innings. Pakistan haven't named his replacement.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed. England (Probable XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks/Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Here are the key performers (Tests)

Leg-spinner Abrar clipped figures worth 7/114 and 4/120 on his debut in Multan. Babar has scored 877 runs in 13 innings in 2022, averaging 67.46 (100s: 3, 50s: 5). Against Pakistan, Root has slammed 1,135 runs at 51.59 (100s: 1, 50s: 7). Duckett's scores in the series: 107, 0, 63, and 79. Brook's scores in the last two Tests: 153, 87, 9, and 108.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Babar Azam (vice-captain), Ben Duckett, Saud Shakeel, Harry Brook (captain), Ben Stokes, Agha Salman, James Anderson, Abrar Ahmed, Ollie Robinson. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ollie Pope, Joe Root (captain), Babar Azam, Ben Duckett, Saud Shakeel, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Abrar Ahmed (vice-captain), Ollie Robinson, Zahid Mahmood.