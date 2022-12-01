Sports

England compile record-breaking total; four centurions in one day: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 01, 2022, 09:24 pm 3 min read

This is the first instance of four batters scoring tons on Day 1 of a Test match (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England crushed the Pakistan bowlers after electing to bat on a flat wicket in Rawalpindi. They posted 506/4 (75), riding on centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. The Ben Stokes-led England now has the most runs by a side on Day 1 of a men's Test. Notably, England are playing their first Test in Pakistan after 17 years.

England break a 112-year-old record

England racked up 506/4 on the opening day, breaking a 112-year-old record. They have become the first side to have slammed over 500 runs on Day 1 of a Test. In 1910, Australia smashed 494 runs against South Africa in Sydney. Australia recorded a similar feat in 2012, smashing 482 runs against the same opposition in Adelaide.

Four centurions in a single day

As stated, Crawley (122), Duckett (107), Pope (108), and Brook (101*) completed their respective hundreds on Day 1. According to the ICC, this is the first instance of four batters scoring tons on Day 1 of a Test match.

First England opening pair to add 200 runs against Pakistan

Duckett and Crawley scripted history by becoming the first England pair to add 200 or more runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan in Tests. They also became the second visiting opening pair to be involved in a double-century partnership on Pakistan soil. The duo joined India's iconic pair of Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who added 410 runs in January 2006.

Highest total in the first session

England raced to 174/0 before lunch. According to Kausthab Gudipati, this is the highest total in the first session of a Test. They completed their 100 in just 13.4 overs, the fastest at the start of a Test.

Third-fastest Test ton by an England batter

Brook smashed the third-fastest ton by an England batter in Tests, having taken 80 balls to achieve the landmark. He returned unbeaten on 101 from 81 balls. This was just his second Test inning for England. He made his debut versus South Africa this year.

Harry Brook slams 6 fours in an over

Besides hitting his maiden Test ton, Harry Brook entered the record books by smashing 6 fours in an over (off Saud Shakeel). This is just the fifth time a batter has done so in Tests (Sandeep Patil vs Bob Willis in 1982, Chris Gayle vs Matthew Hoggard in 2004, Ramnaresh Sarwan vs Munaf Patel in 2006, and Sanath Jayasuriya vs James Anderson in 2007).

Other notable records from the day

As per Opta, this is just the fifth instance of a side crossing 500 runs in a single day of a men's Test. This has happened only the second time since 1936. This is the fifth time that both England openers struck centuries when batting in the first innings of a men's Test. England last recorded this feat in 1990 (vs India).

Other records scripted by the opening pair

Crawley and Duckett shared a 233-run stand (35.4 overs). Their run-rate of 6.53 is the highest in an opening partnership of 200 or more runs in Tests. Only three double-century opening partnerships with over six runs per over have been registered so far: Joe Burns and David Warner (6.29 vs NZ in 2015, Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers (6.22 vs Zimbabwe in 2005).