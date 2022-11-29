Sports

Women's IPL: What will be the base price of franchises?

The base price for each of the five Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will be Rs. 400 crore. On Tuesday, the BCCI sources confirmed that the cricket board will float a tender for the five teams. Notably, all 10 existing IPL franchises can take part in the e-auction. The inaugural Women's IPL is scheduled to be held in March 2022.

Why does this story matter?

The BCCI is planning to auction the five franchises through a closed tender.

According to News18, the cricket board considered the value of the costliest franchise that was sold for the inaugural men's IPL (2008). Mumbai Indians (MI) were bought for Rs. 446 crore (approximately).

Initial reports suggest that the board expects franchises to be sold between Rs. 1,000 crore and Rs. 1,500 crore.

Franchises will pay ownership fees to the BCCI

According to a BCCI source, the franchises will pay the ownership fees to the BCCI for five years in equal installments. The owners will have the franchise for multiple years, as has been the case in the men's IPL.

BCCI approved Women's IPL in October

The BCCI approved the women's IPL in October. Fans have been clamoring for a power-packed women's T20 league since India Women's resurgence over the last few years. The ECB has the Women's Hundred, Cricket Australia boasts a Women's BBL, and now Cricket West Indies has entered the fray with WCPL. Meanwhile, the BCCI is chalking out the itinerary for the inaugural WIPL season.

Key details of Women's IPL

The Women's IPL will have a total of 20 matches. Unlike the men's IPL, which follows the home and away format, the women's tournament could be played across two venues. Five teams could play each other twice in the league stage. The team finishing at the top will qualify directly for the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will be playing an Eliminator.

Playing XI could have five overseas players

It was reported that the BCCI is planning to extend the overseas player limit in the Playing XI to five (Women's IPL). The men's IPL still follows the four-player (overseas) format. As far as WIPL is concerned, a maximum of four overseas players in the XI can be from the ICC Full Member nations. The remaining one can be from an Associate Nation.