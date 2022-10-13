Sports

Women's IPL: Five teams, 20 league matches, and other details

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 13, 2022, 01:10 pm 2 min read

Women's IPL is set to feature five teams

The inaugural edition of Women's IPL is set to feature five teams. As reported by Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating the same. Meanwhile, the league could have 20 league matches across two venues. It is understood that the Playing XI in the tournament could have as many as five overseas players. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Women's IPL is the need of the hour.

Fans have been clamoring for a power-packed women's T20 league since India Women's resurgence over the last few years.

The ECB has the Women's Hundred, Cricket Australia boasts a Women's BBL, and now Cricket West Indies has entered the fray with WCPL.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is chalking out the itinerary for the inaugural WIPL season.

Details A look at the key details

The Women's IPL will have a total of 20 matches. Unlike the men's IPL, which follows the home and away format, the women's tournament could be played across two venues. Five teams could play each other twice in the league stage. The team finishing at the top will qualify directly for the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will be playing an Eliminator.

Decision BCCI yet to decide on venues and teams

The WIPL teams could be sold zone-wise or city-wise Zone-wise: North (Dharamsala/Jammu), South (Kochi/Vizag), Central (Indore/Nagpur/Raipur), East (Ranchi/Cuttack), North East (Guwahati) and West (Pune/Rajkot) - with matches held at non-IPL venues. City-wise: Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata - with matches held at IPL venues. A final decision on the same is yet to be taken by the BCCI.

Overseas Playing XI could have five overseas players

In an interesting move, the BCCI is planning to extend the overseas player-limit in the Playing XI to five. The men's IPL still follows the four-player (overseas) format. As far as WIPL is concerned, a maximum of four overseas players in the XI can be from the ICC Full Member nations. The remaining one can be from an Associate Nation.

Information The tournament will kick-off in March 2023

Earlier this year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that the much-awaited Women's IPL is expected to kick-off early next year. It was also reported that the BCCI has narrowed down a window for the maiden edition (March 2023).