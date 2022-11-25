Sports

Top five fastest bowlers Team India has ever produced

Written by V Shashank Nov 25, 2022, 03:59 pm 3 min read

Umran Malik bowled a 153.1 kph delivery in the 16th over (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Debutant Umran Malik bowled serious pace in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. The Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer clocked speeds over 145 kph without breaking a sweat, including a 153.1 kph delivery to Daryl Mitchell. Umran is the latest entrant to the list of flashy speedsters in the history of Indian cricket. We look at the fastest bowlers the country has ever witnessed.

Umran Malik

The 23-year-old has been a sensation across the cricket frenzy nation ever since he forayed in IPL 2021. The Jammu and Kashmir seamer annoyed the rival batters, touching 150 kph-plus without a fuss. He broke the internet with a 157 kph delivery in the 2022 edition (vs Gujarat Titans), which remains the fastest ball in the history of IPL.

Javagal Srinath

Nicknamed Mysore Express, former India quick Srinath was a menace at the peak of his powers. As per Wisden, the right-armer bowled a 149.6 kph delivery, thereby becoming the second-fastest bowler in 50-overs World Cup in 1999, behind Shoaib Akhtar. Interestingly, Srinath had breached the 157 kph mark during India's tour of South Africa in 1996-97 but there's no official report of the same.

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan was an absolute treat to watch in his early years in international cricket. While the left-arm swing specialist had an abrupt end to his career, he managed to carve a name for himself in the same. He was noted for clocking a 153.7 kph delivery in the 2007 World T20, which Team India eventually won in an enthralling fashion.

Mohammed Shami

A person of Mohammed Shami's caliber is a blessing for any side in red-ball cricket. The Bengal seamer entered the record books after clocking 153.3 kph in the third Test match of the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at MCG. Shami wound up as India's highest-wicket taker in the series, snapping up 15 scalps at 35.80. He has since been a go-to candidate in overseas conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah

The toe-crushing yorker-specialist Jasprit Bumrah is blessed with a rare bowling action which coupled with his pace variations make him a ferocious campaigner across formats. He notched 153.26 kph in the first Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He claimed an astonishing 21 wickets in the series, joint-most alongside Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon, thereby India clinch their maiden series win Down Under (2-1).

Honorable mentions - Navdeep, Ishant, and Umesh

Navdeep Saini shot to fame while playing for RCB in the IPL. He bowled a 152.85 kph against Mumbai Indians in 2019. As for Ishant Sharma, the tall and lanky seamer stunned the Aussies in the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series, bowling a 152.6 kph delivery. Notably, Umesh Yadav clocked 152.5 kph against Sri Lanka in the 2012 edition of the series.