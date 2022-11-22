Sports

Australia vs England: David Warner slams his 19th ODI century

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 22, 2022, 12:20 pm 1 min read

Australian opener David Warner has slammed his 19th century in ODI cricket. The dashing batter reached the three-figure mark during the 3rd ODI against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Notably, Warner has scored his first international century in nearly three years. Overall, this is his 44th century in international cricket. Here are the key stats.

Tons Warner attains these feats

Warner has equaled Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and West Indies' Brian Lara in terms of ODI centuries. The Australian opener now has the joint-second-most international tons among active cricketers, with Root (44). Indian batter Virat Kohli tops this list with 71 international centuries. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most centuries across formats (100).