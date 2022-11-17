Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Yashasvi Jaiswal slams successive centuries: Key Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 17, 2022, 04:43 pm 3 min read

Jaiswal has been brilliant in the 50-over format (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded his second successive century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23. The Mumbai opener accomplished the milestone against Maharashtra on Thursday (November 17). Jaiswal ended up scoring 142 off 135 deliveries. (4s: 14, 6s: 4) His efforts, however, went in vain as Mumbai failed to chase down 343, losing the game by 21 runs. Here we look at Jaiswal's stats.

Performance Jaiswal paces his knock to perfection

Riding on an unbeaten 156 from Rahul Tripathi, Maharashtra posted 342/2 in their 50 overs in Ranchi. In reply, Mumbai got off to a flier as openers Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw added 64 runs for the first wicket in no time. While Jaiswal continued to score quickly, he constantly lost partners at the other end. As a result, Mumbai got bundled out for 321.

Career How has Jaiswal fared in List A cricket?

Jaiswal has so far scored 1,371 runs in 29 List A games. While his average is close to 50, he strike rate is over 80. The dasher has five centuries and as many fifties in the format. Jaiswal also has a double ton in the 50-over format. Jaiswal scored 104 in his preceding outing against Services. He could only manage 10 in Mumbai's opener against Bengal.

Tripathi Rahul Tripathi smashes career-best 156*

As mentioned above, Rahul Tripathi starred earlier in the contest, scoring an unbeaten 156 off 137 balls (4s: 18, 6s:2). In List A cricket, he has so far smashed 1,491 runs in 48 games with his average and strike rate being just over 30 and 85, respectively. Tripathi, who has been on national selectors' radar lately, has nine fifties and two tons as well.

Summary How did the match pan out?

Maharashtra won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Tripathi and Pavan Shah (84) added 180 runs for the opening wicket. Ankit Bawne (34) and Azim Kazi (50*) also played useful knocks. Mohit Avasthi and Shams Mulani scalped a wicket apiece. In reply, Jaiswal led Mumbai's chase with a brilliant ton. Satyajeet Bachhav (6/46) was the pick of the Maharashtra's bowlers.

Information Career-best figures for Satyajeet Bachhav

Satyajeet Bachhav, a left-arm spinner, recorded his best figures in List A cricket. He was instrumental to Maharashtra's victory in the high-scoring game. Overall, the 29-year-old has scalped 59 wickets in 31 List A games with the help of two fifers.

Information Three out of three for Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra have now won their first three games this season. They are the only team in the Elite Group E to not lose a single game so far. On the other hand, Mumbai have just one win in three games so far.