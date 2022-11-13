Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes a century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 13, 2022

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a fine century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a fine century in their second Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E match on Sunday in Ranchi. Yashasvi attained the same versus Services, slamming a well tuned 122-ball 104. His knock helped Mumbai manage 264/9 in 50 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a fifty versus Bengal on Saturday, contributed with a 43-run knock. Here are further details.

Match How did Mumbai's innings pan out?

Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw (5) and Hardik Tamore (1) early on to be reduced to 35/2. A solid 105-run stand between Yashasvi and Rahane steadied Mumbai's ship. Services picked up a pile of scalps, including Yashasvi to floor Mumbai (188/6). However, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian steered Mumbai past the 250-run mark. For Services, Diwesh Pathania (3/48) was instrumental.

Information A knock of substance from Yashasvi's blade

Yashasvi slammed 13 fours in his knock of 104 (SR 85.25). He paced his innings well given Mumbai needed some authority after losing those two quick wickets. His century-plus stand alongside Rahane was decisive. Rahane scored a patient knock, facing 67 balls.

Do you know? Fourth List A century for Yashasvi

Playing his 28th List A match, Yashasvi has raced to 1,229 runs at an average of over 47. He slammed his fourth century in the 50-over format. Besides, he also has five half-centuries under his belt. In the first match versus Bengal, Yashasvi scored 10.

Runs Yashasvi was Mumbai's second-highest scorer in SMAT 2022

Yashasvi managed 266 runs from 10 matches in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 season. The southpaw was Mumbai's second-highest scorer in the competition behind Prithvi Shaw. In the shortest format, Yashasvi has piled up 953 runs at 23.82 (50s 4). Meanwhile, Yashasvi has dazzled in First-class cricket, scoring 1,015 runs at 84.58 (100s 5, 50s 1).