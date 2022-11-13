Sports

IPL 2023: NZ's Lockie Ferguson traded from GT to KKR

Nov 13, 2022

Ferguson took 12 wickets in IPL 2022

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans (GT) to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Kiwi pacer was an integral member of IPL 2022 champions, GT. Notably, Ferguson represented the Knight Riders in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Meanwhile, Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz also moves from GT to KKR.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gujarat Titans bought Ferguson in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Notably, the Titans spent Rs. 10 crore for the services of Lockie, who was earlier released by KKR.

Ferguson has been a mainstay seamer in the New Zealand white-ball setup of late.

He is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket presently.

Ferguson has the propensity to bowl at over 150 KPH consistently.

Career Ferguson scalped 12 wickets in IPL 2022

Ferguson made his IPL debut in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiant before moving to KKR. In 35 matches, the New Zealand pacer has snapped up 36 wickets at an average of 29.86. He has an economy rate of 8.43 in the tournament. In IPL 2022, Ferguson scalped 12 wickets from 13 matches with the best match haul of 4/28.

Do you know? Fastest ball of IPL 2022

In IPL 2022 final (against Rajasthan Royals), Ferguson bowled the fastest ball of the season. He delivered the final ball of the fifth over at 157.3 KPH. He broke the record of Indian seamer Umran Malik, who clocked 157 KPH against Delhi Capitals.