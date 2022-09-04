Sports

MS Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2023: Kasi Viswanathan

MS Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2023: Kasi Viswanathan

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 04, 2022, 01:12 pm 3 min read

Dhoni has led in over 200 IPL matches

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni will likely lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 Indian Premier League season. As per reports, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently confirmed the news. Earlier this year, it was reported Dhoni that has informed the team management about his availability for IPL 2023. Dhoni also indicated the same at the toss ahead of CSK's last league encounter this season.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dhoni remains the only player to lead an IPL franchise since the inaugural season (2008).

He went on to become one of the greatest and most experienced captains in the cash-rich league.

In 2021, the 41-year-old led CSK to their fourth IPL title.

The CSK fans be elated to see Dhoni, the lifeline of the Yellow Army, at the helm again.

Goodbye Here is what Dhoni indicated in IPL 2021

In the 2022 IPL season, Dhoni opened up on his future with CSK. He indicated the same ahead of the fixture between the Yellow Army and Rajasthan Royals. On being asked whether he will play next year, Dhoni replied, "Definitely! Because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai and CSK fans." He is expected to bow out in Chennai.

Twitter Post 'Definitely!' Here's what Dhoni said

Captaincy Jadeja handed CSK's captaincy back to Dhoni

Ahead of IPL 2022,Ravindra Jadeja had replaced Dhoni asCSK's captain. However, Jadeja had handed the captaincy back to Dhoni midway through the season. Jadeja had become only the third player to lead CSK in the IPL. Under him, the Yellow Army won only two of eight matches in IPL 2022. Later, Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament with a rib injury.

Numbers Most successful IPL captain (match wins)

Dhoni is the most successful IPL captain in terms of match-wins. He has a tally of 123 wins (most) in 210 matches. He has been on the losing front on 856 occasions, while one match did not have a result (NR: 1). The CSK skipper enjoys a win percentage of 58.85, the best among players who have led in over 100 games.

Do you know? Only player to lead in over 200 IPL matches

Dhoni is the only player to have featured in more than 200 games as a captain in IPL. He achieved this feat in IPL 2021. He is above Rohit Sharma (143), Virat Kohli (140), and Gautam Gambhir (129) on the tally.

IPL 2022 IPL 2022: How did CSK fare?

In 2022, CSK failed to reach the IPL playoffs for the second time. They entered the season as the defending champions. However, the Yellow Army endured several defeats, with Jadeja at the helm. Interestingly, this was the first time when neither CSK nor Mumbai Indians featured in the playoffs of a season. Dhoni's Super Kings would want to bounce back next year.