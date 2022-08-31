Sports

Australia annihilate Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI, win series: Key stats

Mitchell Starc took three wickets in the match (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia thrashed Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville, to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The Aussies comfortably chased the 97-run target after the visitors perished inside 30 overs. Steven Smith scored a match-winning 47*, while Alex Carey accompanied him (26*). Earlier, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa took three wickets each to destroy Zimbabwe's batting line-up.

Match How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe were reduced to 14/3 after Australia elected to field. Starc dismissed the top three batters, while Zampa and Josh Hazlewood chipped in later. Although Sean Williams (29) and Sikandar Raza (17) tried to keep Zimbabwe afloat, the Australian bowling attack had the last laugh. Australia too lost Aaron Finch and David Warner early in the run-chase before Smith and Carey got them home.

Starc Starc races to 199 ODI wickets

Starc was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for just 24 runs in eight overs, including a maiden. The left-arm seamer has raced to 199 wickets in ODI cricket. He is set to become the sixth bowler after Glenn McGrath (380), Brett Lee (380), Shane Warne (291), Mitchell Johnson (239), and Craig McDermott (203) with 200 ODI scalps.

Win A crucial series win for Australia

Australia have won their first bilateral ODI series since July 2021. Earlier this year, they lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively. Notably, Australia won four consecutive ODI series from March 2020 to July 2021. They now have a win-loss record of 29-2 against Zimbabwe in ODIs. Interestingly, Australia have lost just one ODI to Zimbabwe in this century (2014).

Stats A look at the other notable stats (men's ODIs)

Australia chased the total in just 14.4 overs. As per Opta, it is their third-fastest run-chase in ODI history (Top two: 9.2 overs vs West Indies in 2013 and 12.2 overs vs England in 2003). Zimbabwe are the seventh side to be dismissed by Australia for under 100 (in Australia). West Indies (twice), England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and India are the others.