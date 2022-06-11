Sports

Sri Lanka stun Australia in 3rd T20I: Records broken

The Australian cricket team was left stunned by hosts Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Saturday in Pallekele. Batting first, the Aussies posted a competitive 176/5 in 20 overs. David Warner was the top scorer with a 39-run knock. Marcus Stoinis (38) and Steve Smith (37*) did well. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were in trouble before skipper Dasun Shanaka hit an unbeaten fifty.

SL vs AUS How did the match pan out?

Warner and Aaron Finch added 43 runs for the first wicket before Glenn Maxwell came in put on another 42-run partnership. From 85/1, Australia were reduced to 85/4. Thereafter, Stoinis and Smith added a valuable partnership before the latter helped hiss side surpass 170. In response, Sri Lanka were reduced to 108/6 but Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne added a solid match-winning stand.

Australia Key numbers for the Aussie batters

Playing his 91st match, Warner scored a 39-run knock. The senior opener has raced to 2,684 runs at at 33.55. He now has 642 runs runs versus the Lankans at 58.36. Glenn Maxwell (16) has 2,017 runs, surpassing Mohammad Shahzad's tally (2,016). Smith scored a 27-ball 37*, The senior batter has surpassed the 900-run mark in T20Is (928).

Shanaka Shanaka gets past 1,000 T20I runs

Dasun Shanaka came in and changed the complexion of the match. He smashed five fours and four sixes. With this effort, Shanaka has surpassed the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. He has 1,015 runs at 20.71. This was his fourth T20I fifty. He has now become the eighth Lankan batter to smash 1,000-plus T20I runs.

Information Aussies claim the series by a 2-1 margin

Australia won the T20I series by a 2-1 margin. They had won the first two matches. Sri Lanka claimed their third win versus the Aussies at home. The tally reads 3-4. Overall, this was the 10th win for Lanka in T20Is versus Australia.

Do you know? Hasaranga and Hazlewood script these numbers

Wanindu Hasaranga (1/33) has raced to 62 T20I wickets at 14.14. He has equaled the tally of New Zealand's Trent Boult (62). Josh Hazlewood (2/25) has raced to 46 scalps at 18.02.