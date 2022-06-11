Sports

Andy Murray reaches the final of Stuttgart Open

Andy Murray reaches the final of Stuttgart Open

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 11, 2022, 08:51 pm 2 min read

Andy Murray has won four matches in the ongoing Stuttgart Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Veteran tennis star Andy Murray has reached the final of the Stuttgart Open. The Briton downed Nick Kyrgios in straight sets, winning 7-6, 6-2. Murray has been in fine form and had already beaten the likes of Alexander Bublik and number one seed Stefanos Tsitsipas prior to this. Murray will face number two seed Matteo Berrettini in the final. Here's more.

Murray Murray races to a 6-1 record over Kyrgios

With this win over Kyrgios, Murray has improved to 114-23 on grass. This was the seventh meeting between Kyrgios and Murray. The latter now enjoys a 6-1 win-loss record over Kyrgios. Notably, Kyrgios had beaten Murray in the previous meeting (2018 Queen's Club). Murray had the edge over Kyrgios, winning their first five meetings, which included all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Journey Murray's journey in the tournament

In the round of 32, Murray overcame Christopher O'Connell 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. He then enjoyed a stunning 6-3, 7-6 win over number seven seed Alexander Bublik. The biggest win then arrived versus tournament favorite Tstisipas. Murray sealed the deal 7-6, 6-3. And now versus Kyrgios, the Briton enjoyed another convincing win.

Information Murray has a 1-1 record versus Berrettini

Murray will take on Berrettini next. In terms of the head-to-head meetings, the two players have a 1-1 record. Notably, Italy's Berrettini had beaten Murray at the Queen's Club in London last year.

Berrettini Berrettini beats Osacar Otte 7-6, 7-6

Berrettini beat Osacar Otte in the semi-final. The number two seed had to work hard for a 7-6, 7-6 win. With this win, he reach his first tour-level final of the season. Berrettini fired 18 aces and won 84 per cent of his first-serve points. He advanced after one hour and 48 minutes. Berrettini leads the 28-year-old Otte 3-0 in their ATP H2H series.