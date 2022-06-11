Sports

Steve Smith vs Joe Root: Decoding their Test career stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 11, 2022, 03:12 pm 3 min read

Smith is the fastest batter to reach 8,000 Test runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's Steve Smith and England's Joe Root are two of the greatest batters to have graced Test cricket. An unorthodox batter, Smith is often hailed as the best Test batsman after Sir Don Bradman. Meanwhile, Root has the competence to become the highest run-getter in the whites. Both have had stupendous careers since their arrival in red-ball cricket. We decode their stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both Smith and Root are among a rare breed of cricketers.

Their insatiable thirst for runs has made them a living legend in the longest format.

Smith's application and approach have been stupendous.

He is a hard nut to crack once settled.

Root's flair and technique make him a must-see player.

The 31-year-old has been the best in business of late in Test cricket.

Smith Smith averages 59.77 in Tests

Smith has slammed 8,010 runs in 85 Tests. He averages a monstrous 59.77. At home, Smith has compiled 3,901 runs at 62.91. That includes 14 hundreds and 16 fifties. In away conditions, he has aggregated 3,835 runs in 38 Tests, averaging a stellar 59.92. He has 13 hundreds and 17 fifties in the same. He has 274 runs from four Tests across neutral venues.

Root How has Root's Test career panned out?

At home, Root has amassed 5,135 runs at 52.93. He has 15 centuries and 25 fifties. He has hammered six Test tons versus India at home (highest). Away from home, Root has 4,593 runs at 45.93. He has smashed 11 Test tons and 25 fifties. He has hammered four centuries versus West Indies (highest). At neutral venues, he has 287 runs, hammering three fifties.

Ashes A look at Smith, Root's numbers in Ashes

Smith has smashed 3,044 runs across 32 Tests in Ashes. He has smacked 11 centuries and as many half-centuries. He stamped his best score (239) in Perth in 2017-18. Root, on the other hand, has stacked up 2,016 runs in 29 matches. He averages a modest 38.76, compared to Smith's 59.68. He has three centuries to go along with 16 fifties.

8,000 Fastest to 8,000 Test runs

Facing Pakistan in the third Test earlier this year, Smith registered scores of 59 and 17 to breach the 8,000-run mark in Tests. He became the fastest batter to reach 8,000 runs in Test cricket (151 innings). He broke the record held by Kumar Sangakkara (152 innings). Interestingly, the Lankan legend had bettered the Sachin Tendulkar's tally (154 innings).

Captaincy Performance as a captain in Tests

Root led England in 64 Tests (27 wins, 26 losses, and 11 draws). He amassed a total of 5,295 runs as skipper, averaging 46.45. He hammered 14 tons and 26 fifties. Smith captained Australia across 35 Tests (19 wins, 10 losses, and six draws). He aggregated 3,758 runs while averaging a jaw-dropping 69.59. He clocked 15 tons and 14 fifties.

10,000 Second English cricketer with over 10,000 Test runs

Root is only the second Englishman to get past the 10,000-run mark in Tests after Alastair Cook (12,474). He has slammed 10,015 runs at 49.57. He is only the 14th batter to surpass 10,000 runs. Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Cook, Sangakkara, Lara, Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Border, Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar, and Younis Khan are the others.

WTC Performance in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Root is the first batter to surpass 1,300 Test runs in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. He has 1,301 runs at 56.56. Root has amassed six tons and four fifties in the ongoing WTC cycle. Smith, on the other hand, has scored 470 runs at 39.16. He has pummelled five fifties in eight Tests.

Wins Who is the bigger match-winner in away conditions?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has hoarded 1,724 runs in 14 away wins. He averages a sensational 71.83. He has seven hundreds and four fifties under his belt. Smith trumps Root's tally by significant margins. He has 2,140 runs in 14 away wins. He averages a breath-taking 101.90, with nine hundreds and nine fifties. Interestingly, he has five tons in England.