UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Mbappe seals vital point for France

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 11, 2022, 02:17 pm 2 min read

Mbappe netted the equalizer for France (Photo credit: Twitter/@Euro2024)

UEFA Nations League holders France remain winless in the 2022-23 edition. After a defeat and a draw in their first two games, France took a crucial point as Kylian Mbappe scored late on to earn a valuable point against Austria. The hosts had scored the opening goal via Andreas Weimann in the 37th minute. Mbappe then netted in the 83rd minute.

Match How did the match pan out?

Mbappe came on as a second-half substitute and finished smartly after a lightning break from France led to the equalizer. Bristol City's Weimann had earlier scored his first international goal. He turned home a low cross before the break. Frenchman Karim Benzema went close in each half but France had to wait for Mbappe to come and rescue them.

Mbappe Crucial numbers for Mbappe

As per Opta, Kylian Mbappe has been involved in five goals in his last five games coming off the bench for France (3 goals, 2 assists). As per Squawka, Mbappe has now scored 10 goals in his last seven games for France. Overall, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has 27 goals for France in 56 matches. In 2022, he has three goals in three games.

Information France stationed at fourth in League A Group 1

France are placed fourth in League A Group 1. They have collected two points from three games and have a goal difference of -1. Denmark lead the show with six points from three games. Austria and Croatia follow suit with four points each.