India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Preview & Fantasy XI
India lock horns with South Africa in the second of the five-match T20Is on Sunday. The hosts were handed a humbling seven-wicket defeat in the last fixture. They would be vying to level the series 1-1 in the forthcoming feud. Meanwhile, South Africa punctured India's 12-match win-streak. They have the pedigree to outclass Rishabh Pant's men on yet another occasion. Here is the preview.
The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The venue has hosted two T20Is and has averaged a first-innings total of 136. Both pacers and spinners have had a fair deal of success. Dew is likely to aid the batters as the game progresses.
India has the luxury of in-form batters in Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Hardik Pandya. Plus, Pant can be anticipated to dispatch a laud-worthy show. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel weren't much effective in the last outing. They need to better their numbers in Cuttack. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has to punch early breakthroughs. Harshal Patel's death over tactics could be a deciding factor.
Both teams have faced each other on 16 occasions. India have the upper hand with 9 wins, while SA have seven wins to show. SA haven't lost a T20I series in India, winning by 2-1 in 2015 and later, a 1-1 draw in 2019.
The Proteas enjoy a five-match win-streak in this format. They would be raring to pocket yet another triumph. Middle-order batters David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen decimated the rivals in Delhi. The duo smashed fifties each in the last outing. They would be hoping to emulate their heroics. Meanwhile, pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje could be banked to run riot in Cuttack.
India (probable XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. South Africa (probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
As per ESPNcricinfo, David Miller has hammered 163 runs in eight innings versus India. He has struck at 150.92. Quinton de Kock has battered 159 runs in four matches against India. He averages 53.00. Ishan Kishan has clobbered 365 runs across 11 T20Is. The southpaw averages 36.50. Hardik Pandya has scored 584 runs in T20Is, striking at 149.74. He has also claimed 42 wickets.
Fantasy XI (option 1): Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Dwaine Pretorius, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada. Fantasy XI (option 2): Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Dwaine Pretorius, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.